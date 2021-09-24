"It's not goodbye" – Adam Cole on what he will miss the most about WWE

AEW superstar Adam Cole recently appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette and revealed that he misses the Daparty gang. He also stated that leaving the gang was the hardest part about leaving WWE for AEW.

The former WWE superstar made a stunning debut for AEW at 2021 All Out. Cole is currently part of the Elite faction and is in an intense rivalry with Christian Cage and The Jurassic express. But during his WWE days, Bay Bay formed a great bond with fellow superstars Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro.

The four men became a major feature of Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown and were together called the Daparty.

Adam Cole formed a great relationship with all three superstars, and it was hard for him to leave the gang. As Adam is no longer part of WWE, he can't be part of Xavier's YouTube channel. Cole spoke about it on Oral Sessions by stating that leaving the Daparty gang was the hardest part about leaving WWE for him.

"Very hard. That was probably the hardest part about the decision [to leave WWE was also leaving DaParty] I think. I really formed a close bond with [Xavier] Woods and Swiss [Cesaro] and [Tyler] Breeze over the pandemic. Again, the backstory to that is sort of funny too because Claudio and Breeze and Creed all wanted to start producing some more content since the pandemic started and they were, like, ‘I think we wanna start playing UNO. We need a fourth guy,’ and I didn’t know this, but when I did the first episode, I was kind of on trial. That was my audition and I didn’t even know that. I was like, ‘Okay, yeah I’ll do it,’ and they, I guess, all knew immediately, ‘Oh my God, this is our four-man crew’ and then between all the fun content that we produced and all the fun moments that we’ve had together, so I talk to those guys every single day. We have a group chat and we talk every single day." said Adam Cole

" So that makes me feel better, because it doesn’t feel like I’ve lost that connection with those guys, but the most important thing, kind of — not even kind of, for sure was so many different messages that we have gotten. So many different situations that people have been in, talking about family members passing away or an animal passing away or them losing their job or whatever it was and them saying that those videos really helped them get through a really rough time is so crazy and so humbling and so cool. I wish so bad there was a way for us to still be able to do stuff together. I really, really do. But I did say it’s not goodbye, it’s just see you later so, doesn’t mean that it’s done forever, but I love those guys to death. I love everyone who watched UNO and watched all the content that we did because what an amazing group of people. Yeah, I’m gonna miss it a lot." Adam Cole added. (h/t Post Wrestling)

When Daparty gave their emotional farewell to Adam Cole

Adam Cole recently received an emotional farewell from his Daparty friends. Woods posted a video on Twitter where all three of them are bidding farewell to Adam aka Chugs. The Daparty is made up of all four wrestling superstars and fans loved all the content that they posted during the last year.

It is really hard to bid farewell to your best friends and it certainly was hard for The Panama City Playboy. Cole pointed out that this little separation is not a goodbye but more like a see you later which has left fans with some relief.

