Where is AEW Dynamite tonight? (January 10, 2024): Location, time, and match card 

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite promises a memorable night of action, with several must-see matches taking place. Sting, Adam Copeland, and Saraya are just some of the names set to enter the squared circle this Wednesday night.

AEW Dynamite will emanate from Daily's Place, Jacksonville, this week. The venue is beloved by fans as most of All Elite Wrestling's events during the COVID-19 pandemic took place at this location. Though the venue has limited capacity, the promotion is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the latest Dynamite is one for the ages.

AEW Dynamite: Venue and timing

U.S.A - 8 P.M. Eastern time, 8 P.M. Central Time, 6 P.M. Pacific Time

United Kingdom - 1 A.M. London Time (Thursday)

Europe - 2 A.M. European Time (Thursday)

What is lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite?

The most likely main event of Dynamite's latest episode would be a Texas Tornado match, which would feature Sting and Darby Allin taking on Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. Another marquee clash set to take place is between Claudio Castagnoli and Hangman Page, two of the company's best workers.

Apart from that, Ricky Starks and Sammy Guevara would lock horns in a showcase of All Elite Wrestling's young blood. Moreover, A pair of high-octane eight-person tag team matches are also scheduled for the night.

The first would see Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, and Preston Vance take on Brian Cage, The Gates of Agony, and Lance Archer. The other would witness Saraya, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Ruby Soho go to war with Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay.

On top of that, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe would make his first in-person appearance since winning the title from MJF at Worlds End 2023. While it remains to be seen how the aforementioned matches turn out, it's safe to say fans at Daily's Place would get a bang for their buck with many top stars in action.

