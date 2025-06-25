Where is AEW Dynamite tonight? (June 25, 2025): Location, Time, match card, and more

AEW has been building towards All In: Texas. As the pay-per-view is just a few weeks away, Tony Khan has been booking great weekly episodes. Dynamite and Collision have been highly praised by fans in the past few weeks. The upcoming edition of Dynamite seems to be a crucial one, as huge matches and returns have been announced ahead of the flagship show tonight.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will be held at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. While the Wednesday night show will air live, Collision will be taped later in the evening. The episode will start at 4:30 PM PT. Kota Ibushi is set to appear on Dynamite after over one and a half years, and huge contests have been scheduled ahead of the blockbuster episode.

Let's take a look at the bouts announced for the episode:

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

#Number one spot at All In Men's Casino Gauntlet - Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido vs. Roderick Strong

#Number one spot at All In Women's Casino Gauntlet - Athena vs. Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

Hurt Syndicate will also be appearing live on the show

AEW name not happy with Kota Ibushi's return

Kota Ibushi made his shocking return on the recent episode of Collision and confronted the Don Callis Family.

After his shocking comeback, Don Callis said that he would be sending Ibushi to a hospital similar to Kenny Omega.

"I don't wanna hear Kota Ibushi's name. Kota Ibushi is a dangerous maniac. He's the most dangerous striker I've ever seen in wrestling, what the hell is he doing here? This is ridiculous. This is not gonna stand Kota, I'm gonna put you in the same hospital with your Golden Lover friend Kenny Omega, I promise you that. Don't worry about anything Okada, we got this," he said.

It will be interesting to see what goes down on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

