“What the hell is he doing here?” - Kazuchika Okada’s ally questions AEW star’s return after 19 months

This week's AEW Collision was marked by a massive return when a top star appeared in All Elite Wrestling for the first time in 19 months and confronted Kazuchika Okada. One of Okada's allies has now weighed in on the situation.

In an intense segment on AEW Collision, the Don Callis Family came out to celebrate Okada's brutal attack on Kenny Omega that hospitalised Omega. However, the heel faction was interrupted by Mark Briscoe, who brought out Omega's long-time friend and former tag team partner, Kota Ibushi.

The Golden Star wasted no time attacking members of Don Callis' Family, and then took out Kazuchika Okada. Following the altercation, an irate Callis was asked backstage for his thoughts on Kota's return.

"I don't wanna hear Kota Ibushi's name. Kota Ibushi is a dangerous maniac. He's the most dangerous striker I've ever seen in wrestling, what the hell is he doing here? This is ridiculous. This is not gonna stand Kota, I'm gonna put you in the same hospital with your Golden Lover friend Kenny Omega, I promise you that. Don't worry about anything Okada, we got this," Callis said. [0:10 - 0:32]

With Kenny Omega set to face Kazuchika Okada in a title unification match at All In, things have seemingly gotten more volatile now that The Rainmaker seemingly has backup.

AEW star Kazuchika Okada has seemingly left The Elite

On the June 21, 2025, edition of the Saturday night show, Tony Schiavone kicked things off with the Don Callis Family. Callis then introduced the newest member of the family, who was revealed to be Kazuchika Okada.

The Continental Champion's presence in the Don Callis Family could potentially signal the end of his time in The Elite with The Young Bucks. The Japanese star had initially joined hands with the Founding Fathers shortly after debuting as an official member of the AEW roster last year.

While there is no confirmation on whether The Ace has permanently left The Elite, his joining up with the Don Callis Family indicates his exit from the group.

