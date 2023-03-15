Where is AEW Dynamite tonight? (March 15, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

The Revolution pay-per-view is history, and it is time for new rivalries to take center stage on AEW Dynamite. Multiple Championships will be on the line, leading to fans questioning which wrestlers will stand supreme until Battle of the Belts hits the screens in April.

The March 15, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite will emanate from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. With a maximum crowd capacity of 17,000 seats, the arena is the home of the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League and the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

This Wednesday will be a landmark moment for All Elite Wrestling. It will be the first time Tony Khan’s promotion will be in Winnipeg for a show. A lot is riding on the upcoming episode.

AEW Dynamite: Venue and timing

City: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Venue/Arena: Canada Life Centre

Timings:-

U.S.A - 8 P.M. Eastern time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

United Kingdom - 12 A.M. London Time (Thursday)

Europe - 1 A.M. European Time (Thursday)

Where to buy tickets for AEW Dynamite?

Tickets for the upcoming Dynamite show can be bought via TicketMaster. Prices range from $45 to over $200 - if you prefer the best seats in the house.

Wrestling fans interested in browsing each event can do so on the official website of All Elite Wrestling. From exclusive podcasts to games, it is the go-to hub for any All-Elite fan.

Based on the recent report by WrestleTix, over 1400 tickets are available for the show. 7163 tickets have been sold so far. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be the first time the International Championship will be on the line after being rebranded from the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

The Match Card for the March 15, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite

All eyes will be on Jade Cargill’s opponent during the Open Challenge for TBS Championship. She wanted to face the best in Canada, and fans promptly associated her words with Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie.

Last week, AEW World Champion MJF announced a Re-Bar Mitzvah to celebrate his title defense against Bryan Danielson at Revolution and his birthday. Fans have to wait to see what is in store for the unique celebration.

Below is the full match card for AEW Dynamite:-

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett

AEW World Champion MJF’s ‘Re-Bar Mitzvah’ Celebration

AEW World Trios Championship Match: House of Black (c) vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Jade Cargill’s Open Challenge for the TBS Championship

Promo segment by The Outcasts (Ruby Soho, Toni Storm & Saraya)

Hangman Page & Dark Order vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Besides the AEW debut in Winnipeg, tonight’s episode will also feature the debut of QT Marshall’s QTV. It will address Wardlow’s car incident and the host has promised to deliver facts, rather than opinions.

