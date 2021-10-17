Where is Cody Rhodes' house?

AEW Star Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest and most influential figures on the roster. The EVP of the company leads quite the luxury life, which is evident in his reality show, Rhodes to the Top.

Throughout the show, people have noticed one of Rhodes' most eye-catching possessions, which is his spectacular house. Fans are eager to know where Cody Rhodes' house is.

The former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes' multi-million-worth house is located in a place called Cheval, in the state of Florida, United States.

Back in September 2018, Cody tweeted that he was looking for a new house for his family and listed some of the key requirements he wanted in his new house. Cody's demand for a house with no stairs gave a huge hint that he may look for a house in Florida. It's a "Florida thing" to have no stairs in the house, which was pointed out by a fan who replied to his tweet. In the end, The American Nightmare did end up having his new home in Florida.

Cody @CodyRhodes Getting ready to go house shopping...•no stairs

•pool

•gated/manned post

•other huskies 🐾

•theater space -or- fully installed

•3-5 acre minimum

Rhodes's house is being well captured on his reality show Rhodes to the Top, and fans are getting to know more about his home and its surroundings. His residence is well furnished, with some of the most expensive items of furniture. Apart from this beauty of a house in Cheval, Rhodes can visit his home in Breckenridge, which is his vacation residence.

Cody Rhodes is getting vociferously booed by AEW fans

Since the start of his rivalry with Malakai Black, AEW fans have turned against Cody Rhodes. The prominent part of this conundrum is that Cody is still being portrayed as a babyface. Fans have been restless and are demanding him to turn heel as soon as possible.

Many experts have voiced their opinions on this, and most think that a heel change for Cody will only do good for his character. If the heel turn does take place, the whole AEW fanbase will erupt.

The American Nightmare was the one to decide between Tony Khan, but from a recent revelation from Rhodes to the Top, it certainly looks like a heel turn for Cody is not part of the plan.

