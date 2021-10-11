Where did Chris Jericho meet his wife?

AEW superstar Chris Jericho and his wife, Jessie Lockhart, have been married for over two decades now. They tied the knot on July 30, 2000, and have been together since. So how did the couple meet?

During his time with WCW, they were at Tampa Bay Florida. Chris Jericho was at a Japanese restaurant where fellow-WCW star Disco Inferno (real name Glenn Gilbertti) was talking to a woman.

Upon finding out that Inferno and the woman were only friends, he asked to be introduced. Detailing the meeting in his book A Lion's Tale, Jericho said that both he and Lockhart spoke for hours before they eventually started dating.

They would have their first child together in 2003 -- a boy named Ash Edward Irvine. In 2006, the couple had identical twin daughters - Sierra Loretta Irvine and Cheyenne Lee Irvine.

Over the years, Chris Jericho has had to deal with a difficult work-life balance. Not only has he been a full-time professional wrestler, but a lot of his time goes to his band Fozzy, including making music and live tours.

Chris Jericho's wife has chosen to stay away from the spotlight

Apart from a wrestling legacy of over two-and-a-half decades, Chris Jericho is active on social media, with millions of followers across different platforms. His wife, Jessie Lockhart, on the other hand, has maintained a low profile and prefers to keep herself and the children away from the spotlight.

She was in the midst of a "social media investigation" by fans after a photo emerged of her being present in Washington DC during the Capitol Riots in early 2021. There was no further proof of her being involved in the event other than being a spectator.

Chris Jericho has his wife's initials tattooed on his ring finger, and all of his children have appeared on his famous podcast, Talk is Jericho.

