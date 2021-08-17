Where is CM Punk now?

CM Punk is currently starring in the new American pro-wrestling drama show 'Heels' on Starz. CM Punk plays 'Ricky Rabies,' who is a heel character in the show. He is set to appear in at least one episode.

As it stands, there are strong indications that CM Punk will be making his debut for All Elite Wrestling this month. Reports have suggested the former WWE Champion has been preparing for a return to the ring, with AEW being his likely destination.

Cast members and wrestlers of 'Heels' that have worked alongside CM Punk over the last 6 months have some high praise for Punk.



One source stated that Punk was working so well in the ring, it was as if he had never left.



- per @FightfulSelect pic.twitter.com/naQTzV60eo — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) August 10, 2021

In an interview with TV Insider to promote 'Heels', Punk discussed the current landscape of professional wrestling:

"I think the older the stuff is the better. I think it’s partly unfortunate that WWE owns the super good libraries in pro wrestling. I think that stuff is classic and they don’t even put it on their network. They are sitting on it. I want to watch Austin Idol versus Jerry Lawler in Memphis. I do think the landscape of pro wrestling in general really needs a kick in the d***.

"I think we are about there. I think there are people out there stirring the pot and causing trouble in a good way. It’s a fun world. There is nothing like it. Pro wrestling gets cr**ped on by a number of people. But when it’s done on a high level and it’s really good, there is nothing better," said CM Punk.

When did CM Punk last compete in a wrestling match?

CM Punk last competed in the ring in January 2014 at WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Punk was an entrant into the Royal Rumble match and was eventually eliminated by Kane. The following day, he walked out of WWE citing burnout, injury, and a whole host of other reasons. He hasn't competed in the ring since.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins are the first two entrants in the 2014 Royal Rumble.



Forgot about that! pic.twitter.com/G16Dpm60tp — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) January 13, 2020

CM Punk discussed his departure on The Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014:

"People tweet me all the time that you can’t change [the company] from your couch in Chicago. I absolutely disagree, because that’s exactly what I did. When I split in January, they changed everything. Part of me thinks they changed a lot to spite me, and that’s fine, because certain people who deserved certain things, at certain times, got those things. And that’s something I never got," CM Punk said (h/t Bleacher Report)

No official confirmation has been released on whether the Second City Saint will be making his return to the ring. It has certainly gotten the wrestling world talking and all eyes will be on AEW in the next week or so.

Watch the latest on CM Punk heading to AEW on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel:

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande