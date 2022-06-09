At last year's AEW Full Gear, Kenny Omega lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page. It's been almost eight months since that match, and fans are yet to see The Cleaner wrestle again.

Since Omega's departure, AEW has gone through several notable changes. While many established stars like CM Punk have moved up the ranks, several individuals have also arrived from other promotions to make a name for themselves.

Despite all these big moments, fans have continued to miss Kenny Omega. His absence has massively affected AEW's programming.

Where is Kenny Omega now?

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor Missing Kenny Omega : day 196 Missing Kenny Omega : day 196 😣 https://t.co/JnSCW2yRzJ

Kenny Omega announced that he'd be taking time off pro wrestling to concentrate on his body healing procedures. The Cleaner revealed he had been suffering from multiple ailments, including shoulder problems, knee problems, a hernia, and vertigo.

During his time away from the ring, Omega has been getting rid of the many injuries plaguing his body.

Last month, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that the former AEW World Champion is back with AEW in a non-wrestling role. Omega has been a part of several recent AEW tapings and helped produce matches for the women's division.

As far as his in-ring return is concerned, The Best Bout Machine seems unlikely to return anytime soon. His treatment is expected to take longer as Omega's body is healing slower than expected. He was recently spotted undergoing an intriguing PRP treatment to speed up his recovery process.

Since all the major AEW and NJPW stars have already been booked for the grand show, the possibility of Kenny Omega appearing at the upcoming Forbidden Door event also seems to be ruled out.

Who could Kenny Omega target upon his in-ring return?

Although there's no confirmation when we will see The Cleaner again, it'd be interesting to speculate who Omega will go after once he shows up again in AEW.

Since he never got his title rematch, The Best Bout Machine could expectedly challenge whoever the champion is at the time of his return. He could resume his bitter rivalry with Jon Moxley, who"s expected to be crowned the Interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door.

Burt Maclin @BurtMaclin11 Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega from Full Gear 2019 was a phenomenal and brutal match. This is one of my favorite spots from it. Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega from Full Gear 2019 was a phenomenal and brutal match. This is one of my favorite spots from it. https://t.co/ZJ9fidFlRE

If CM Punk returns by the time Omega is back, he could be another dream opponent for the former NJPW star.

Moreover, The Cleaner could even target Adam Cole, who's currently leading The Undisputed Elite in his absence. The two men could go up against each other in pursuit of acquiring the leadership of the villainous faction.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far