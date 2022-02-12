Where does Private Party stand in the AEW tag team division?

The AEW tag team division is fairly loaded these days with a list of teams that any promotion would be proud of.

In addition to the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Jurassic Express, the promotion can boast that the Lucha Bros., Proud and Powerful, The Young Bucks and FTR lead the ranks of their most dynamic duos. That doesn't include other squads like Best Friends or ReDragon, among several others. It's certainly an impressive list of talent when you put it all together.

Then, there's Private Party - Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

As one of the more sensational pairings in All Elite Wrestling, Private Party has a bevy of high-flying moves and double team maneuvers that are as good as anyone else's in the world. They are crowd favorites and seem to pull out a new, jaw-popping move in almost every match.

Quen and Kassidy have been with AEW since 2019, and immediately were one of the most popular teams in the company. Their unique entrance, fun-loving personas and (of course) electric aerial skills really stood out and made them special.

However, they haven't really come close to being AEW World Tag Team Champions yet.

And as of right now? It doesn't appear they will anytime soon, either.

Several weeks ago, they aligned themselves with Matt Hardy, who on screen promised that he would lead them to glory. Behind the scenes, it may have been more to give the young tag team the rub from a veteran with an established name.

Sadly, the storyline hasn't really done much to advance them as it's been more about the scheming of 'Big Money Matt' than it has Private Party. It hasn't really advanced them at all.

There are so many teams ahead of Private Party in the promotion's pecking order that it doesn't look like they will be wearing the gold anytime soon. Santana & Ortiz clearly need to be in the top spot at some point in 2022, and you would have to think ReDragon is likely in that discussion as well. Given the average length of the title reigns in AEW, it's doubtful whoever defeats Jurassic Express will have a short stint as the champs.

Private Party is a great young tag team, but it appears they are going to be standing in line for quite a while if they hope to ever become AEW World Tag Team Champions.

What do think the future holds for Private Party in All Elite Wrestling? Will they win the tag titles in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

