Which AEW female will win the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament?

As AEW heads towards Double or Nothing this weekend, many questions will be answered. Not least of which is who will come out on top in the men's and women's Owen Hart Tournament.

AEW will crown the first-ever winners at their premium event in Las Vegas. And while the men's bracket has produced some great action and a couple of big surprises, the ladies' side of the ledger is especially intriguing.

All Elite Wrestling's women's division has received its share of criticism since the launch of the promotion in 2019, and to be fair, most of it has been completely justified. The early matches involved a lot of unknown and international names, and there really wasn't a lot of emotion being invested in by the audience.

Over time, the division has been fortified by some of the finest female grapplers on the planet. Dr. Britt Baker had a tremendous title reign and became the face of the franchise. Her successor, Thunder Rosa, is not only a credible champion, but also a worldwide superstar. Undefeated sensation Jade Cargill is the current TBS Champion, and she looks to be the cornerstone of the division in the future.

Right now, however, four ladies have a chance to make a huge statement in terms of their status in AEW

Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander and Dr. Britt Baker DMD are the final four in what looks to be an epic finish.

Baker will battle Storm on Dynamite, with the other semi-final taking place on Rampage when Soho takes on Statlander.

After that? It's off to Sin City for a showdown in the finals.

Any of these competitors would benefit greatly from the exposure and prestige of winning this tournament on such an important stage. Each of them also has a different reason for why it makes sense if they take the trophy.

Britt Baker is arguably the most entertaining member of the group that's left and the one star that fans most recognize in terms of the division. Taking the top spot in The Owen Hart Cup just reminds everyone that The Good Doctor is still one of AEW's finest and always a threat to take the title.

Toni Storm is a big-time fan favorite, so if she comes out on top? It's a victory for the people. It seems as if the wrestling world in general has been waiting on the New Zealander to break out and become everything that the fan base knows she can be. A win here would be a huge step in that direction.

Kris Statlander has been on the outside looking in for a while now. She has tweaked her gimmick in recent months to be taken more seriously and continues to improve in the ring. Her size, stature and pure power have her earmarked to be a future AEW Women's World Champion someday. This tourney could push her to that level.

Ruby Soho may be the most intriguing of all the performers left in this group. The former WWE Superstar came to All Elite Wrestling with a lot of promise and fanfare, but she hasn't quite hit her stride yet.

She's looked good thus far, and a strong finish could help her bolt back into main event status. Given her stature, Soho has to be due to win a title soon, and this could help expediate that process.

Although some have chastised the promotion's female division in the past, there's no doubting that it's been steadily improving for a while now. The proof is in the impressive list of semi-finalists for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament. Any one of these ladies could sweep the bracket and ride that momentum all the way to the AEW Women's World Championship.

Which of AEW's female stars do you think will win the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial Tournament? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

