Which popular former AEW star is Megan Bayne dating? Exploring her relationship status

By Monika Thapa
Modified Mar 20, 2025 11:48 GMT
Megan Bayne joined AEW earlier this year [Source: AEW on YouTube]
Do you know that Megan Bayne is currently dating a popular ex-AEW star? The star in question is Joey Janela.

The Megasus arrived in Tony Khan's promotion in January 2025 and debuted on the January 15 edition of Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. She participated in the women's casino Gauntlet match and officially signed with All Elite Wrestling in February 2025.

In recent weeks, she has targeted both Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, making a significant impact and quickly establishing herself as a dominant force within the AEW women's locker room. Now, she's shifted her focus to Toni Storm.

Bayne and Janela have been going out for a while now and occasionally post pictures of them hanging out and spending quality time together on their social media profiles.

Janela began working in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. The 35-year-old's AEW contract expired and he ultimately departed the company on May 1, 2022.

He then joined DDT Pro Wrestling in June of that same year and has been with the promotion ever since.

Megan Bayne will challenge Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty

Megan Bayne went one-on-one and ultimately won her rematch against Kris Statlander. Toni Storm was at ringside for the match and the closing moments saw Bayne send her opponent flying on to the AEW Women's Champion.

Megan took advantage of the situation and hit Kris with a couple of Fate's Descents to pick up the win.

Following the match, an angry Toni stormed into the ring to attack the 26-year-old star. The two stars brawled for a few seconds before security rushed out to separate the two.

The champ then challenged Bayne to a match with her title on the line at Dynasty. The PPV will take place on April 6, 2025, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Edited by Brandon Nell
