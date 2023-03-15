Which released WWE Superstar is rumored to make AEW debut tonight?

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite is set to take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and a lot of people are very excited about a former WWE Superstar potentially making their debut.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is currently 53-0 and she wants a fresh opponent. Cargill put out a call for any Canadian wrestler to come to Dynamite and try and take the title off of her.

While a number of names have been thrown around, the one that is leading the way in terms of who is the favorite is former WWE Superstar Franky Monet, also known as Taya Valkyrie.

Valkyrie is a 13-year veteran of the business with plenty of experience on her side that could work in her favor if she shows up on Dynamite. While her WWE tenure didn't set the world on fire, it's what she has done elsewhere that made has her one of the hottest female stars in the business today.

Taya is currently enjoying her fourth reign as the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, a belt she took from former ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo in 2022. She is also a co-holder of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championships as part of The Death Dollz,m and is the current MLW Women's Featherweight Champion.

While Jade Cargill has beaten a lot of top stars in the AEW women's division, including the likes of Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose, she may never have faced anyone with the experience and the capability of Taya Valkyrie.

Rumors of Taya Valkyrie's AEW debut heightened following a change to a tour in Australia

One of the main reasons why people are beginning to think that Taya Valkyrie is going to be on AEW Dynamite this week is due to the fact that she recently cleared her own schedule.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently stated Valkyrie was set to take part in a tour of Australia. However, the former WWE Superstar pulled out for an unknown reason.

Valkyrie is also set to wrap up her time with Impact Wrestling very soon, meaning that with no distractions in her way, AEW fans might need to prepare themselves for a new threat in the women's division.

