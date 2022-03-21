Which wrestlers are part of DDT wrestling roster?

AEW has entered a working relationship with the Japanese-based promotion DDT Pro Wrestling, which celebrated its 25th year of existence.

Vice President of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels announced the development on Twitter. AEW has agreed to bring DDT wrestlers to American TV.

Here's the video message:

DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) @ddtproENG Announcement!



AEW's VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels has a message!



AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to USA and he can't wait to show the American audience the best of DDT!



#JudgementDDT

With the newly-formed agreement with AEW, let's find out who is part of the current DDT roster.

Tetsuya Endo is the current KO-D Openweight champion, the top belt in the promotion. Mao Inoue is the current Universal Champion, while Yuki "Sexy" Iino is the Extreme Champion. Toru Owashi holds the O-40 title, a championship for wrestlers over 40 years old.

Chris Brookes and Masahiro Takanashi of Calamari Drunken Kings currently hold the KO-D Tag Team Championship. Iino, Danshoku "Dandy" Dino, and Yumehito "Fantastic" Imanari of The Pheromones have the KO-D 6-Man Tag Team title.

Lastly, Atsuo "Poison" Sawada, Gentaro Takahashi, Kyohei Mikami, Takashi Sasaki, and Thanomsak Toba are the KO-D 10-Man Tag Team Champions. The title was initially for five people but briefly became the KO-D 8-Man Tag Team Championship due to difficulties in the defense schedule during the pandemic. The title went back to KO-D 10-Man on January 3, 2022.

Other roster members include AEW talent Michael Nakazawa, Shinya Aoki, Antonio Honda, Mike Bailey, Keigo Nakamura, Yukio Naya, Akito, Gorgeous Matsuno, and Kazuki Hirata, among others.

The women's division from Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling (sister promotion of DDT) is Saki Akai, Harukaze, Yuna Manase, Yuuri, Yuki Aino, Yuki Arai, Maki Itoh, Arisu Endo, Nao Kakuta, Mahiro Kyuku, Marika Kobashi, and Yuka Sakazaki, among others.

Referees are Daisuke Kiso and Yukinori Matsui. Hisaya Imabayashi is the General Manager. Inoue Mic, Sayuri Namba, Kazunori Kosuge, and Ken Kato are ring announcers, and Tetsuya Koda is the TJPW representative.

Possible dream matches for AEW and DDT

With the newly-installed working relationship, there are plenty of matches between AEW and DDT stars fans would anticipate.

Current world champions Endo and Hangman Page could have a match as both are gifted athletes. Also, Endo can rekindle his rivalry with Kenny Omega. The two previously wrestled in 2014 but were in the tag-team, as Endo teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita against Omega and Daisuke Sasaki. Omega hit the One-Winged Angel on Endo for the victory.

On the women's side, International Princess Champion Maki Itoh could face the current AEW Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa. While La Mera Mera wrestles like a brawler, Itoh is an agile, technically-gifted wrestler who can perform high-flying moves. They previously wrestled at AEW Revolution Buy-In 2021 as a part of tag team action.

