Who is Alicia Atout? Meet MJF's new girlfriend

A few days ago, AEW World Champion MJF surprised everyone on Twitter when he sneaked in a revelation of the woman he was dating. Now, just who is Alicia Atout, his new girlfriend?

Atout is a Canadian interviewer and YouTube personality. She has been running her A Music Blog, Yea? (AMBY) channel since 2013, and has gotten to interview big names in both the music and wrestling industries. She has also had brief stints with IMPACT, AEW, and MLW as a backstage correspondent.

How did MJF and Alicia Atout get acquainted? Back in 2017, the Devil of AEW guested on the AMBY channel in an interview. This did not seemingly go well, as he acted like his usual annoying self, which led to Atout walking out. A year later, he was invited to an interview again, where he still acted unprofessionally. This led to the pair apparently having a not-so-good relationship.

A few months ago, the pair were reunited in person, as Atout was present at the All In media scrum, in which MJF referred to her using the NSFW nickname he has given her ever since. Fast forward to today, and this enemies-to-lovers trope has become a reality, and both parties have confirmed that they are indeed in a relationship.

MJF warns Daniel Garcia ahead of their match this coming week on Dynamite

The AEW World Champion has had a multitude of stars come after him, and his world title. At this juncture alone, he has four different stars who have staked their claims to the championship.

This coming Wednesday, Daniel Garcia gets his shot at the title, after he made his challenge on Rampage a few days ago. The champion took to Twitter to provide a quick warning for Garcia, claiming that he would win again, and take another name off the list of his challengers.

"Everyone wants a spot on the throne. Everyone’s gunning for the King. Time to take another name off the list," MJF posted.

At this point, things seem to be going well for MJF in and out of the ring, as he currently holds both the AEW World Championship and the ROH Tag Team titles, alongside doing well with regard to his personal life.

