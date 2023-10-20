Who is Ann Carlson Khan? Everything you need to know about the AEW boss’ mother

Ann Carlson Khan is Tony Khan's mother but has rarely been mentioned in wrestling circles. Promoters and even professional wrestlers seldom have their families in the spotlight. And if they do, they become television characters, like the McMahons.

Stephanie and Shane McMahon have been pretty visible on TV. Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon's wife, played a TV role on WWE programming now and then, though not any longer. Stephanie played a pivotal role in the company, but left it all behind when Vince made his way back into the board earlier this year.

Ann Carlson Khan couldn't be further from the world of professional wrestling. Yet, she found herself in the spotlight a few weeks ago. She is married to Shahid Khan, the Pakistani-American billionaire and Tony Khan's father. Before that, she was a dancer and a TV presenter and is now a philanthropist. Shahid and Ann had Tony in 1982.

Carlson Khan is well know for her social work, especially with the underprivileged. She is also the president of the Khan Foundation, which helps those who are financially troubled.

Ann Carlson Khan was recently in the spotlight because of her son's X posts

Tony Khan has been a busy individual over the past few weeks, what with the Tuesday Night Ratings War and the slew of Twitter posts denigrating top WWE stars and personnel. He wasn't on his best behavior and, somewhere down the line, Khan slipped in some information about his mother's illness, and the wrestling fraternity didn't really like that.

He posted disparaging remarks about Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Vince McMahon, among others. In between, he added one post about his mother's near-death experience. As expected, the audience didn't like him playing the 'mother is ill/not ill card' and expressed their disappointment – which rather surprised Khan.

For now, Ann Carlson Khan has become a memorable footnote in the world of wrestling, and one would reckon that it will remain that way. None of the Khan family, other than Tony, is active in the world of professional wrestling.

Why Tony Khan thought of bringing up his mom's illness in between his diatribe against WWE, that too around the time of the Tuesday Night Rating War, is beyond comprehension. However, his mother's name did become the word in wrestling circles, for a little while at least.

What do you think? Will the Khans ever think of taking active participation in AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.

