On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy made his debut and used Hardy Boyz's iconic theme song, Loaded, while making his way to the ring.

In a recent report by Fightful Select, AEW was trying to license the song. Shortly after Jeff's debut, AEW also took to Instagram to share a video package of the same theme, featuring Jeff & Matt Hardy.

With that said, the question is, who created Hardy Boyz's theme song?

Zack Tempest produced hardy Boyz's theme song Loaded. Matt & Jeff Hardy have been using the theme for years, and it's one of the most iconic theme songs of all time. Despite this, Loaded was never owned by WWE.

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut in iconic fashion this week on Dynamite and reunited the Hardy Boyz

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on this week's Dynamite and helped his brother Matt Hardy. The latter was being assaulted by his former stablemates from the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO).

At Revolution 2022, Matt was pinned by Darby Allin in a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match. The match featured Sammy Guevara & Sting on Allin's team, whereas Hardy teamed up with Isiah Kassidy & Andrade.

In the aftermath of Revolution, AHFO members turned their backs on Matt Hardy as Private Party, The Blade, The Butcher, Andrade & Jose betrayed the former WWE star.

Darby Allin & Sting made their way to the ring to rescue Hardy. However, the numbers game was in favor of AFHO. Jeff Hardy finally came out to the ring and took the fight to the heels. The former WWE Champion then embraced his brother and acknowledged Sting & Allin.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Abhinav Singh