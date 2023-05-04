Who are the four pillars of AEW? History and more explored

AEW has one of the most stacked rosters in professional wrestling. The locker room has the likes of Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, MJF, and Chris Jericho, to name a few. The Jacksonville-based promotion also has its version of the four pillars.

The term “four pillars” has been historically used for four legendary pro wrestlers - Mitsuharu Misawa, Kenta Kobashi, Toshiaki Kawada, and Akira Taue. AEW's version comprises MJF, Sammy Guevara, ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry, and Darby Allin.

MJF used the term four pillars to put himself, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin over during a promo. Max cut a promo in September 2021 wherein he referred to himself and the other three stars as the original All Elite four pillars.

"Four men to be exact – four pillars – Jungle Boy; beat him. Sammy Guevara; beat him. Darby Allin; whatever, and then you got the strongest pillar, the pillar who had the first match at All In, the pillar who participated in the first-ever match for this company, the youngest athlete to main event an AEW PPV – the pillar who is better than you and you know it," MJF said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk reorganized Max’s pick for the four pillars in Tony Khan's promotion by replacing The Devil with Dr. Britt Baker. The promo was used to build towards their critically-acclaimed Dog Collar match at Revolution 2022.

AEW’s four pillars will collide against each other at Double or Nothing

MJF tried hard to prevent a fatal four-way match between himself, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin. The AEW World Champion’s biggest fear became a reality on the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

Maxwell teamed up with Sammy Guevara against Darby Allin and Jack Perry in the main event of Dynamite this week. Had the heels won the match, it would’ve been MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event of Double or Nothing.

However, the match's closing moments saw the Spanish God turn on his partner. Jack Perry took advantage of the distraction to take out Sammy with a running forearm. Darby finished off the match with a Coffin Drop from the top rope.

It remains to be seen which of the four pillars will emerge as the winner and walk off with the world title at Double or Nothing.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes