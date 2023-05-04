AEW Dynamite Live Results (May 3, 2023): The Elite to break silence; former WWE star's in-ring debut

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.
#AEWDynamite is TONIGHT LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2023
•Four Pillars Tag Match: MJF & Sammy v Jungle Boy & Darby
•Orange Cassidy, Bandido, Roderick Strong, Adam Cole v #JAS
•Saraya v Willow
•Ricky Starks v Juice Robinson
•Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale
•We hear from #TheELITE pic.twitter.com/5sAOyeK65v
