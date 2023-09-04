Who was the inaugural AEW International Champion? Where are they now

AEW International Champion can defend their title anywhere around the world. It is one of the four singles titles owned by the Jacksonville-based promotion. Let’s get into a little bit of the history of the title as well as the whereabouts of the first person who held it.

The AEW International Championship was introduced on the June 8, 2022, episode of Dynamite. It was originally called the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and was created to be defended around the world. PAC (formerly Adrian Neville) was the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

PAC won the title in a fatal four-way event that also involved Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. The finalists were determined via a series of qualifying matches on Dynamite and Rampage.

The title was defended at Revolution Pro Wrestling and Over the Top Wrestling, with both matches taking place in July 2022. Orange Cassidy won the title on October 12, 2022.

On March 15, 2023, the title was rebranded to the AEW International Championship in an announcement by Tony Khan. Cassidy was originally dubbed the inaugural champion, but the title’s history was altered to show Cassidy as having one continuous reign.

For those unaware, PAC is currently out of action due to an injury.

New AEW International Champion crowned at All Out 2023

The AEW International Championship changed hands in one of the most shocking moments at All Out 2023. The main event of the show saw Orange Cassidy put his title on the line against former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The match was brutal from start to finish. Both men bled buckets, and neither refused to give in. Cassidy had everything to lose, as the AEW International Championship has been his legacy in Tony Khan’s promotion.

Fans witnessed a stunning conclusion to the match as Jon Moxley ended Cassidy’s historic AEW International Championship reign at All Out 2023.

