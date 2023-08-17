Who is Joker Sting on AEW? Origin and history explored

On AEW Dynamite, Joker Sting made his return, to the thrill and surprise of many wrestling fans. Over the years, fans have seen Sting evolve into several different characters like the Main Event Mafia Sting, or the 'Crow' Sting. However, the Joker version remains one of the most interesting ones.

Since Joker Sting made his appearance on Dynamite this week, some fans are wondering about the history and origins of this character. Well, the character came into fruition during the 64-year-old's tenure at TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling.

When Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff arrived at TNA, fans were excited to see the duo. However, Sting was of the opinion that Hogan and Bischoff did not hold TNA's best interests at heart. While he made sure to be vocal about the same, his words fell on deaf ears, leading to Sting feeling abandoned.

This episode led to the 64-year-old slowly losing his sanity and evolving into Joker Sting. After Joker Sting arrived on the scene, Hulk Hogan and several others were subject to mind games from the Joker. Overall, this version of Sting was a hit because not only did fans like it, but it also served a major purpose.

When Hulk Hogan arrived at TNA, he was a heel. However, when his feud with Joker Sting culminated at Bound for Glory in 2011, Sting was successfully able to turn Hogan into a babyface. With his purpose finally served, the character was eventually dropped.

Sting once said that Joker Sting is an extension of him

Among the many versions Sting played in his career, the 64-year-old seemed to enjoy playing Joker Sting the most. While fans had mixed reactions to this character, the veteran wrestler said the Joker character was an extension of who he was in real life.

During an interview, Sting said he loved to have fun in real life. The former champion further added he had a lot of fun in evolving and stepping out of the box. Sting also mentioned he preferred the Joker version over any other character he played. The 64-year-old said:

"That’s really an extension of me. Most people don’t see that unless you get to know me. But I do have a personality, and I love to have fun.” “That’s why I can do the [AEW wrestler and noted funnyman] Orange Cassidy spots with ease. I love that kind of stuff. But I don’t know, it was something that I felt like I needed to, again, evolve and try something different and step out of the box and take risks. I did, and I had so much fun. That one there was [over] more than any other character over the years.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Further, Sting said his love to portray impersonations helped him play Joker Sting to his best. The veteran wrestler also claimed his Joker persona was well-received in the UK. On August 27th, 2023, Sting is all set to return to the UK as he will be competing at AEW All-In.

