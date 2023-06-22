Who is Mike 'Papa' Briscoe? Was he ever a wrestler?

Mike 'Papa' Briscoe is a revered name in professional wrestling. The father of the Briscoe Brothers has a long history of running between the ropes and was often seen in attendance for his sons’ tag team classics in Ring of Honor. But is he a wrestler himself?

The short answer is no. Mike 'Papa' Briscoe is not an active wrestler, though he has competed in a few matches over the years. The Big Man famously teamed up with Mark and Jay Briscoe in a six-man tag team match against The Kings Of Wrestling & Shane Hagadorn at ROH Final Battle 2010.

'Papa' Briscoe was also involved in Jay Briscoe’s critically-acclaimed feud with Adam Cole in the early 2010s. The feud turned extremely personal after Cole interviewed and subsequently attacked the patriarch of the Briscoe family.

The angle was used in the hype video for Cole vs. Jay at Supercard of Honor 8 in 2014, where the two stars collided for the ROH World Championship in a ladder war. The match ended with Cole climbing to the top and grabbing the belt for the win.

Mike 'Papa' Briscoe was brought over to AEW in the wake of his son Jay Briscoe’s tragic death. The Big Man teamed up with Mark Briscoe and Aubrey Edwards to defeat Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett on the June 16, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage

Mike 'Papa' Briscoe chokeslams Jay Lethal through a table on AEW Dynamite

The feud between Mark Briscoe and Jeff Jarrett continued on the latest edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The two stars collided in a Concession Stand Brawl on AEW’s flagship show. Mark took a huge bump when was pushed off a ladder into a table by Sonjay Dutt.

Jay Lethal also interfered in the match to assist his friend Jeff Jarrett. Lethal set up a table for Jarrett to put Mark through it. However, the person seated next to the table took off his cap and revealed himself to be Papa Briscoe.

The Big Man then put Jay through the table with a huge chokeslam. Christopher Daniels and the Best Friends came to the aid of Mark Briscoe. The Lucha Brothers also arrived to fend off Satnam Singh. The match ended with Mark pinning Jeff Jarrett for the win.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes