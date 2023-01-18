Heartbreaking cause of Jay Briscoe's tragic death reportedly revealed

Wrestling legend Jay Briscoe (real-life Jamin Pugh) was a true icon in the industry. He sadly passed away on Tuesday evening. Now, reports regarding his demise have come to the fore.

The heartbreaking news made the rounds on the internet after Tony Khan tweeted about it earlier today. The AEW President paid tribute to the late tag team legend in a heartfelt post. Khan also pledged all-out support for the Briscoe family.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," Khan tweeted.

Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer also confirmed Khan's tweet with a report that the 13-time ROH Tag Team Champion was involved in an auto accident. The incident reportedly took place in Laurel, Maryland.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news. Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news.

It was first reported that "a fatal car collision in Laurel left two dead Tuesday evening, according to Delaware State Police." The department didn't release any names at the time of the report.

Ringside News provided additional details on Jay Briscoe's passing. According to the report, a woman in another car also passed away at the scene. His daughter was said to be in the car wreck as well, per the emergency medical services log obtained by the outlet.

The wrestling world paid their tributes to Jay Briscoe after his tragic passing

The 38-year-old's tragic passing led to an outpouring of support and condolences on social media. Jay's friends and rivals, who have known him for decades, paid their respects to the multi-time champion.

CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and several other stars paid tribute to the veteran in the wake of his tragic passing. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), who partook in many classic matches against the iconic tag team, also sent out a heartfelt tweet.

ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling @ringofhonor It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. https://t.co/5wB6HpVY0x

WWE also held a segment on the latest episode of NXT where announcers Booker T and Vic Joseph talked about Briscoe's passing and sent out their condolences. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also sent out a touching tribute to the former ROH World Champion.

Together with his brother Mark, The Briscoes dominated Ring of Honor's tag team division for nearly two decades, winning the promotion's tag team titles a record 13 times. The 38-year-old was also a two-time ROH World Champion.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to Jay Briscoe's family and friends during this difficult time.

