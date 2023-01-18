ROH star Jay Briscoe has tragically passed away at only 38 years of age. WWE paid tribute to the late star during NXT.

Tony Khan shared the news on his Twitter account, shocking fans with the news about the star, who had only tweeted five hours previously.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin"

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.Rest In Peace Jamin

While the wrestling world has been tweeting about the horrific tragedy online, WWE acknowledged it during NXT. In a direct-to-camera shot, Booker T and Vic Joseph addressed Briscoe's passing, saying that there had been a tragedy in the wrestling world, and the star was no more.

As of now, there is no confirmation as to the manner of his passing.

However, the wrestling world has come together to send tributes to the beloved wrestler.

TJ Wilson @TJWilson



Nothing but love and respect RIP Jay BriscoeNothing but love and respect RIP Jay Briscoe 🙏 Nothing but love and respect

Nattie @NatbyNature twitter.com/tjwilson/statu… TJ Wilson @TJWilson



Nothing but love and respect RIP Jay BriscoeNothing but love and respect RIP Jay Briscoe 🙏 Nothing but love and respect My prayers are with Jay Briscoe and his family tonight. My prayers are with Jay Briscoe and his family tonight. 😔 twitter.com/tjwilson/statu…

Fans and wrestlers alike have sent heartbreaking messages about the influence that Jay Briscoe had on their lives and on wrestling in general.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Sara Lee's family and friends during this time of tragedy.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes