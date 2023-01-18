Triple H pays tribute to ROH veteran Jay Briscoe upon his passing

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H paid tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe (real-life Jamin Pugh) following his untimely passing.

Earlier today, AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to share the tragic news. He sent his condolences to Briscoe's family at this difficult time.

Jay Briscoe held the ROH Tag Team Championship 13 times with his brother Mark Briscoe during his two-decade-long association with the promotion. The duo last defeated FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at Final Battle in December 2022 to regain their prized possessions. The duo were also associated with IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, and GCW, among other promotions.

Upon news coming to the fore, Triple H took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message acknowledging Jay Briscoe's contributions to the wrestling industry and sent his condolences to his family.

"An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe," tweeted The Game.

You can check out the tweet below:

In addition to Triple H, Chris Jericho and multiple stars shared heartfelt messages for Jay Briscoe

WWE paid tribute to Jay Briscoe's demise during NXT. While further details are awaited on the incident, there has been an immense outpouring of heartfelt messages and tributes from across the wrestling fraternity.

Alongside Triple H, CM Punk, Malakai Black, Ricochet, Chris Jericho, and others also mourned the loss of the talented pro wrestler via social media. While urging fans to pray for his family, Chris Jericho cited that things were worse than they seemed.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Please pray for @jaybriscoe84 ’s family. Trust me this is worse than you think. Please pray for @jaybriscoe84’s family. Trust me this is worse than you think.

Jay Briscoe's legacy will forever be etched in the minds of those who have worked alongside him and have watched him. The legendary wrestler has been fondly remembered around the world.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Jay Briscoe's family.

