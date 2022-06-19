Who is Minoru Suzuki? Jon Moxley's historic rival set to partner with Chris Jericho at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

As announced by Chris Jericho this past week on AEW Dynamite, the legendary Minoru Suzuki will be one of the wrestlers to represent New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

Suzuki is a legendary wrestler, having held the IWGP Intercontinental, Tag Team, and the NEVER Openweight Championship with New Japan. He was also the British Heavyweight Champion and Undisputed British Tag Team Champion with RevPro. He recently won his first title in the United States when he captured the ROH World Television Championship.

'Murder Grandpa' also occupies a spot as a legend in MMA, having co-founded Japanese MMA promotion Pancrase. In the 90s, he was considered one of the best in the world when it came to fighting, capturing his promotion's world title, the King of Pancrase.

He developed his legendary reputation in Japanese wrestling with reigns as Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion with All Japan Pro Wrestling and with Pro Wrestling NOAH as their GHC Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion.

AEW fans will recognize Minoru Suzuki from his clashes with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe during his brief stint as ROH TV Champ. His first opponent in AEW, Moxley, is an arch-nemesis.

Their Dynamite clash was neither the first nor the last of their historical saga, which dates back to February 2020, when Suzuki teamed up with Suzuki-Gun partner Taichi to take on Moxley and Kazuchika Okada. They met again a week later for Moxley's IWGP US Title, where the AEW star retained his championship.

Last year, Suzuki emerged in AEW, losing to Moxley in his first bout. He then got together with long-time partner Lance Archer, with whom he won the G1 Tag League, to face Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

The two teams shared a win apiece in their respective promotions, Suzuki-Gun winning a Philadelphia Street Fight on NJPW Strong and Mox and Kingston on Rampage in a Lights Out Match.

Those familiar with GCW may also recognize his exploits against current WWE Superstar Riddle and UFC legend Josh Barnett in Bloodsport events.

Minoru Suzuki will team with another of Jon Moxley's rivals at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Chris Jericho declared during this week's Dynamite that he would be bringing Minoru Suzuki back to All Elite Wrestling during the Forbidden Door show.

The Jericho Appreciation Society and Suzuki-Gun members Lance Archer and El Desperado laid a beating on Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Wizard also announced that the factions were in an alliance.

Jericho, Suzuki, and new JAS member Sammy Guevara will partner to take on Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Moxley's fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta at Forbidden Door.

