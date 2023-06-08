Who is MJF's ex-fiancèe referenced on AEW Dynamite? Exploring timeline of their relationship

On AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole confronted MJF and cut a great promo to secure a match against the AEW World Champion next week. While a lot was said by Cole, his diss regarding MJF's ex-fiancèe is what spread like wildfire.

In the promo, Cole mentioned that Friedman's ex-fiancèe left him because he ran his mouth a lot. The promo raised questions for a lot of fans as to who exactly this ex-fiancèe is.

The answer to this question is Naomi Rosenblum. A talented artist, Rosenblum also created many limited edition MJF prints, which quickly sold out as she produced them. Her talent as an artist is visible on her Instagram.

MJF began dating Naomi in mid-2020. The duo seemed to be a happy couple and got engaged in September 2022. Since their engagement, they also interacted in fun banters on social media, and their future seemed bright. However, things took a turn earlier this year.

On an episode of AEW Dynamite that aired in February, MJF was having a verbal confrontation with Bryan Danielson. During his promo, the AEW World Champion spoke some lines that surprised many of the fans who had been following his career:

"I wanted to start a family with her, I wanted to have children with her, and you know what she did, Bryan Danielson? She left me."

Check out the promo in the video below:

While there was some confusion at the time, it was Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful who confirmed that the AEW World Champion's promo had a lot of truth to it. Sapp confirmed that the couple had ended their engagement in the month of February.

MJF has been a revelation for All Elite Wrestling

If you look at the landscape of wrestling today, you won't find many as talented as Maxwell Jacob Friedman. After making a name for himself on the independent circuit, the 27-year-old rose to fame due to the great work he has done with All Elite Wrestling. From his first day in AEW, it was clear that he had the potential to do something big.

While he was always red hot and knew how to turn eyes on him, his rise to the top started when he formed an alliance with AEW co-founder Cody Rhodes, and later betrayed him. The resulting feud between the two had everything a wrestling fan could ask for, and it helped make Friedman the perfect heel.

Since then, from winning the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley to feuding with Chris Jericho in the main event, it was clear that Friedman was a top-level wrestler who had everything in his arsenal to succeed. He has proven himself with his in-ring skills and mastery of promos.

Even before he joined up with AEW, it was clear that he was great on the mic. However, in working with the Jacksonville-based promotion, the 27-year-old champion has taken it to another level. After seeing him cut promos in recent times, many believe that the AEW World Champion is one of the best in the world when it comes to talking.

MJF will face Adam Cole next week at AEW Dynamite

Today on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and MJF were involved in a war of words. While Cole dissed the world champion by speaking about his ex-fiancèe, the latter returned the favor by berating Cole on a variety of issues related to his past.

From referencing Cole's time at NXT to dishing out a direct reference to his former boss Vince McMahon, the AEW World Champion made sure he delivered a five-star promo in front of a great crowd. Cole didn't take the abuse lying down, however, and spoke about how MJF was not a true champion.

Check out the segment in the video below:

FAR @FAR5222 Well, here is the full MJF and Adam Cole segment. Not a fan of the segment. I hope everyone else enjoys it though because this was something fans wanted. I think the promo battle was fine, nothing amazing. The crowd was into it. It's just it kills the immersion for me with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Well, here is the full MJF and Adam Cole segment. Not a fan of the segment. I hope everyone else enjoys it though because this was something fans wanted. I think the promo battle was fine, nothing amazing. The crowd was into it. It's just it kills the immersion for me with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yWIpgj28OX

The highlight of this verbal confrontation was when Cole was about to leave the ring, and the AEW World Champion told him that he would take him on anytime. Cole responded positively to this, and the two will now face each other in a title eliminator match next week.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes