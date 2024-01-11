Who is Queen Aminata? Know everything about the reported AEW signing

Tony Khan seems to have found the missing piece for AEW's women's division in the form of Queen Aminata.

Aminata has signed a contract with AEW. The signing has created a spark of interest in the wrestling community. She could be the booster that the women's division in the Jacksonville-based company has been waiting for.

Here is everything that a wrestling fan would like to know about the Queen.

#4 AEW's Skye Bue seems to be her friend

Wrestlers routinely have friends from their business - and some of them are pretty close to each other. A quick look at Queen Aminata's Instagram shows that she does enjoy Skye Blue's company, so much so that they even posed for some behind-the-screen videos.

#3. Queen Aminata has performed on Dark and ROH

While Aminata signed up with Tony Khan in 2024, she is not exactly new to the promotion. She has performed in some AEW Dark matches and even tested her metal in ROH. The Queen was first seen on Dark in 2021. Later, she performed in Rampage in 2022. She debuted in ROH in 2023, and in January 2024, she debuted at Dynamite.

#2. She has experience in the Indies

Queen Aminata has proven time and again that she can hang with the very best in the ring. She has performed in various wrestling promotions, including Generation Championship Wrestling (GCW) and Women's Wrestling Army.

Aminata has been wrestling since 2017, so she has all the expertise and skills required to make it big in a major wrestling promotion.

#1. Queen Aminata has once wrestled at a WWE House Show

Several wrestlers have had short stints in WWE and then have been 'future endeavored' by them. Aminata had once wrestled in a tag team match at WWE, where she and Kaylee lost to The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane.

This was a house show, though, so the possibility of the footage of the match being available anywhere is rare.

What do you think about Aminata? Will she make it big in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

