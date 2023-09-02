Who is right - CM Punk or Jungle Boy? Here is my take

The pro-wrestling world has been buzzing with the backstage reports of CM Punk being involved in yet another drama backstage in AEW. But is it actually Punk who is the cause of the conflict?

At the AEW All In show at Wembley, Jack Perry was seen seemingly taking a shot at the Second City Saint during the former's match with Hook. The remark was a veiled taunt at a minor backstage conflict regarding the usage of real glass. This allegedly sparked an altercation between the two after the match.

While reports regarding the matter have been quite conflicting, with one even claiming that Punk lunged at Tony Khan as well, it is hard to tell fact from fiction at this point. So who is in the wrong?

Jack Perry's comment live on-screen could certainly be seen as the catalyst for the whole drama. However, it is hard to deny that controversy follows the Chicago Native a little too frequently. Could it be because of the tight ship CM Punk runs on Collision?

Bully Ray is firmly on CM Punk's side regarding the issue

While the details of the backstage altercation are still quite hazy, WWE veteran Bully Ray believes CM Punk is in the right.

In an episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray stated:

“Jungle Boy is an ignorant young boy who doesn’t understand this industry. He doesn’t know better. He’s a young, brash kid who doesn’t know better. And I’m sure the dirt sheets are gonna have a field day with this one. But he needs to be sat down by a veteran like a Taz, like a JR, like a Billy Gunn, one of those guys, and made to understand and educate him as to why you don’t say those things on camera for a multitude of reasons.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

As of now, there is simply too much confusion regarding the matter to make an informed judgment.

Who do you think is more responsible for the current state of things? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please note that the above views are purely those of the author.

