Who's done better in AEW: Chris Jericho or Jon Moxley?

When AEW debuted at Double or Nothing, they already had two aces up their sleeve in the form of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

The two former WWE superstars were a big part of AEW's master plan as they tried to show the world that they were more than just a 't-shirt company'. And it worked, as All Elite Wrestling's first-ever event would help whet fans' appetite for the debut of Dynamite just a few months later.

Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose, was able to revert back to not only his old name but also his style of raising hell and wreaking havoc with reckless abandon. He's shown a wild streak that he was not allowed to display in WWE.

As far as Jericho was concerned, AEW was another opportunity to continue evolving his character. Which only makes sense. Over thirty years, the man has had more incarnations than David Bowie.

Since joining AEW, the two men have walked similar paths. Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion, only to lose the title to Moxley. They're both surrounded by factions or friends who watch their backs. They have both been cornerstones of this young company.

Which begs the question... Which one of these guys has done BETTER since joining AEW?

Many would say Jericho. Not only was he considered AEW's first marquee name when they announced they were opening up shop, but he's also just been damn good.

While his age has slowed him down and people have criticized his appearance, 'Le Champion' was the first guy to really lend the company credibility. And despite being a step slower, he still puts on dramatic matches, because Jericho's such a great storyteller in the ring.

On top of that, he's become (possibly) even funnier in AEW, now that the reins are off. His exchanges with MJF have become instant classics. And the fact that he used ONE LINE, and turned it into an alcoholic empire is pure genius.

Jericho is the veteran and one of the biggest stars in AEW right now, so it's hard not to give him the nod in this debate.

But you can't count out Mox in this argument.

Moxley provided a paradigm shift for AEW when he showed up at Double or Nothing and popped the crowd by dropping Jericho. There's no doubt that his arrival that first night helped signal to the wrestling world that Tony Khan was serious and AEW was for real.

Much like Jericho, he has been one of the company's leaders and most popular figures. The crowd reaction he receives resonates through your television, and that's something AEW needs.

He's also put on some outstanding, brawling matches that are a change of pace from the high-flying, flipping-and-diving stunts that AEW is known for. He's clearly enjoying the creative freedom he has now.

As far as which of these two has done better during their tenure in AEW? It's hard to tell, but the nod probably goes to Jericho. Not by much though, because Moxley has been an ace for the promotion as well.

Or maybe it's like they always say? "Tied for first."

