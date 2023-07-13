"Who wants to see a dead body?!?!" - AEW star sends a warning ahead of high-stakes match on Dynamite

An AEW star has sent an ominous warning to his opponents ahead of a high-stakes tag team match.

AEW is currently holding a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament in which eight teams were created by randomly pairing stars. The quarterfinals of the tournament were held last week, with the semifinals set to take place on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of his semifinal bout with Adam Cole and MJF, Brian Cage took to Twitter and sent a message to his opponents.

In his Twitter post, the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion warned that 'BBBC' (referring to his pairing with Big Bill) is about to mop the floor with 'Better Than You Bay Bay' (MJF and Adam Cole). He went on to ask if anyone wanted to see a dead body.

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi BBBC bout to mop the floor tonight with better than you bay bay. Who wants to see a dead body?!?! Someone about to get that doomsday device. @aew #aewdynamite

That's an extreme way to hype a match, but potentially a solid method of getting into the minds of his opponents.

In another semifinal bout, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy will take on Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. The winners of the semifinals will then face each other to determine the victor of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

The pairing of MJF and Adam Cole is the highlight of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

On an episode of Dynamite last month, MJF faced Adam Cole in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match. If Adam Cole had won, he would have earned a future shot at the world title. However, he failed to do so as the match went to a 30-minute time-limit draw.

A few weeks later, MJF and Adam Cole were put together in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. The two stars defeated the team of "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and The Butcher in the quarterfinals of this tournament and are now ready to face Brian Cage and Big Bill.

While the two stars displayed great in-ring chemistry as opponents, fans are currently getting a taste of their dynamics as a tag team.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Give me at least 5 more seasons of this MJF/Adam Cole fuckery. This stuff is too good.



Give me at least 5 more seasons of this MJF/Adam Cole fuckery. This stuff is too good.https://t.co/iPA6xDs35W

Their shenanigans outside the ring are catching attention and have proven to be entertaining. MJF going to extreme lengths to win the friendship of Adam Cole has been especially fun to watch.

While their partnership is interesting, it will certainly not last, as MJF vs. Adam Cole for AEW World Championship seems to be the endgame for this alliance. However, judging by last week's episode, the road to that championship match will be worth watching.

