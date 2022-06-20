Who is Will Ospreay? The Champion Orange Cassidy will challenge at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP United States Championship against AEW star Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door after he and his NJPW faction invaded Tony Khan's promotion recently.

Ospreay captured the IWGP US title at the Dominion event earlier this month, defeating former champion Sanada to capture the vacant title. Former WWE star Juice Robinson was stripped of the title due to being unable to defend it at Dominion. As such, he still holds the physical belt despite Ospreay being the champion.

The leader of the United Empire, Ospreay, has also held the World Heavyweight, Junior Heavyweight, and NEVER Openweight titles with NJPW. He is also the current Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion with RevPro and former World Television Champion with ROH.

Apart from this, the Englishman has found success in prestigious tournaments such as the Best of the Super Juniors, New Japan Cup, and Super Strong Style. The international superstar may be a new face to AEW fans, having only recently made his debut against FTR and Trent Beretta in trios action alongside Aussie Open.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Ospreay settled his first singles contest in the promotion. He defeated Dax Harwood before coming face-to-face with his Forbidden Door opponent, Orange Cassidy.

Will Ospreay's faction will defend their tag titles at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The United Empire will have a lot on its plate heading into Forbidden Door, with two of the faction's championships on the line. While the leader of the group faces Orange Cassidy, Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan will be defending their IWPG tag titles in a winner takes all three-way against FTR and Roppongi Vice, with FTR's ROH tag titles also on the line.

The build-up to the match has been exciting, with Cobb and Khan interrupting the ROH tag title bout between FTR and Roppongi Vice. Only at Dominion were the stakes raised, when United Empire dethroned Bullet Club for New Japan's tag belts, putting more on the line for Forbidden Door.

