Who is Zack Clayton? All you need to know about the former AEW star

Zack Clayton, a 28-year-old pro wrestler, recently became a subject of discussion online after he was removed from the AEW roster. Though he is seemingly no longer a part of All Elite Wrestling, he had his share of moments in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The Reality made his AEW debut in 2020 as an extra. He wrestled his first match in the company on the May 28, 2020, episode of Dark against QT Marshall. Clayton was mainly active on the promotion's YouTube show in the early days of his stint before being moved to ROH.

Zack Clayton faced some prominent talents during his AEW run

Clayton faced stars like QT Marshall, Colt Cabana, Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela, Serpentico, Wheeler Yuta, and others during his tenure. He also squared off with major teams like The Firm, The Dark Order, and The Jericho Appreciation Society in multi-man matches.

He was notably spotted in the arena during Chris Jericho's confrontation with Mike Tyson. The Reality had his last match in the company against Dalton Castle on August 3, 2023, in Ring of Honor. Besides his pro wrestling ventures, Clayton starred in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Zack Clayton is in a relationship with JWoww

The former AEW star is engaged to Jennifer Lynn Farley, also known as JWoww. She is known to fans for her role in the MTV reality series Jersey Shore.

Clayton was dating JWoww from April to October 2019 before their brief separation. The pair reconciled later that year and engaged in February 2021 at the Empire State Building.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the 28-year-old after his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Will he join a major promotion soon? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Zack Clayton's AEW run? Sound off in the comments section below.

