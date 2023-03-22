Why was Adam Cole prevented from wrestling? In-ring return status and more disclosed

All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole has been absent from the ring for a considerable time now. He last participated in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the Forbidden Door event in June 2022. The blockbuster clash featuring Cole, Hangman Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White resulted in the latter retaining the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

A former record-breaking WWE NXT North American Champion, Cole debuted as an All Elite in September 2021 at the All Out PPV. He allied with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to have a successful run in the roster after running roughshod in the indies. The Panama City Playboy landed in multiple title fights but failed to capitalize on each occasion.

Adam Cole was prevented from wrestling, as he was dealing with a severe concussion after his bout at the ForBeforeoor. Prior to that, Adam was believed to be suffering from a shoulder injury (torn labrum) although he fought throughout March and ApriHe obviously needed a long time to recover. He appeared in a segment with The Young Bucks in August but has not competed for quite a while.

In a piece of good news, Adam Cole will return to All Elite Wrestling on March 29 after almost nine months of in-ring absence. He will address his comeback on the upcoming episode of Dynamite as per the latest Twitter announcement made by AEW President Tony Khan.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Wednesday Night

LIVE on TBS



We'll hear from

We'll hear from @AdamColePro live tomorrow ahead of his return to the ring next week 3/29 + the upcoming debut of #AEWAllAccess, which features his path to recovery + this amazing comeback!

The January 11, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite happens to be Adam Cole's last appearance. He received a huge babyface ovation from the audience despite being a heel for most of his career.

Before the grand reception this year, Cole returned to AEW Rampage in August 2022 and turned on The Young Bucks. The Industry Ruler was joined by Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly in his assault on the Bucks.

Adam Cole discussed his new babyface role in All Elite Wrestling

The attack on The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) in mid-2022 supposedly cemented Adam Cole's spot as a top heel. It was a clever plot by AEW to gain the injured megastar a negative reaction from the audience.

Still, the crowd welcomed the 33-year-old with a loud pop at the beginning of this year.

Speaking to Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales on Wrestling Observer Radio, Adam Cole discussed his new babyface role in the world of wrestling.

"In general, I have been a heel for 95% of my entire career. I've talked like a heel and wrestled like a heel for a really long time. To even step outside of that comfort zone and talk as a babyface would was very mentally intimidating for me."

He continued:

"Fortunately, the process of the real journey and real story makes it easy because it's all real. It's all things that I actually feel. The entire recovery process was all real. At this point, whether it's heel or babyface, I'm just worried about telling my story and I'm glad the fans have my back on this one." (H/T Fightful)

The Panama City Playboy won the Inaugural Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 2022 at AEW Double or Nothing. He defeated Dax Harwood, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe to clinch the Cup.

It remains his only achievement in All Elite Wrestling, but fans are sure he will pick up a world title soon.

