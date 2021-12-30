AEW Dynamite has now said farewell to TNT and will move to TBS in January 2022. TNT has been the home of Dynamite every Wednesday night in the US since the show's inception on October 2, 2019.

TBS, better known as the Turner Broadcasting System, is also owned by Warner Media, LLC, like TNT, and has been operating since September 1, 1967.

The channel has a long history of professional wrestling being showcased. The likes of Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling have all aired on TBS in the past.

So why is AEW moving to TBS?

AEW will be moving to TBS because Turner Media has recently acquired rights to the NHL (National Hockey League), meaning more sporting events will be broadcast in 2022 on TNT.

Brett Weitz, the General Manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV, explained the decision behind the move:

"Sure, NHL had something to do with it. The NBA had something to do with it. The new college schedule, with a ton of preemptions. And so we look to where we believe the consumer is going to be and where wrestling fans are going to be. We want to give them the most opportunity to consume as many shows as possible. We felt TBS had an opportunity, really, to be the network and the best platform for expansion." (h/t The Wrap)

Cody Rhodes also added his thoughts earlier this year in an interview with Comic Book:

"Tony [Khan] was able to facilitate the best possible deal for All Elite Wrestling, and that means more money for the content, and then more importantly, the term that Brett [Weitz] at WarnerMedia used is the best term, it truly is an expansion." (h/t Comic Book)

Where will the first AEW Dynamite on TBS be taking place?

The first AEW Dynamite of 2022, live on TBS, will take place in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center.

Many matches have already been confirmed for the show, including Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho in the final of the TBS Tournament.

Two championship matches will also take place as the Lucha Brothers defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. The AEW World Championship will also be on the line as "Hangman" Adam Page will defend against Bryan Danielson.

Who do you think will come out of the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS with the World Title? Bryan Danielson or Hangman Adam Page? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

