Why did AEW star go off-script and take a personal dig at CM Punk? Possible reason explored

AEW fans around the globe were wondering how long it would take for more CM Punk drama to hit during All In. It turns out, things got tense before the first match of the official card even began.

CM Punk and Samoa Joe kicked off the main show following two Zero Hour matches. Their legendary rivalry was a fantastic opener for the event, as Joe battled Punk for the "Real" AEW World Championship.

Prior to the match though, it seems Punk and one of the Four Pillars got involved in a scuffle. Per Sean Ross Sapp, there was a physical altercation between the Second City Saint and Jack Perry.

Expand Tweet

Jack Perry's FTW Title defense saw him and HOOK fight on top of a car, including a moment where the former Jungle Boy looked into the camera and said, "It's real glass, go cry me a river." This was moments before HOOK turned the tables and put perry through the front windshield with a fisherman suplex.

Reports broke over the summer about Punk and Perry having issues with one another after Perry wanted to use real glass in a spot on Collision. According to those on Punk's side, the request was denied by multiple people, including doctors and some higher-ups in the promotion, aside from Punk himself.

Further details from Fightful Select state that Perry was unhappy with how the details of their previous issue were explained publicly by those close to Punk.

CM Punk wins at AEW All In following Jack Perry confrontation

Expand Tweet

Despite whatever happened backstage, fans in attendance couldn't tell that there were any problems. CM Punk burst through the curtain like he always does, soaking in all the cheers and jeers aimed his way.

The "Real" World Champion defended his prize against the ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe. Their iconic rivalry reignited over the summer, leading to a bloody and brutal opening contest for All In. Punk was battered, bruised, and painted in his own crimson red by the halfway point.

Somehow, Punk was able to pull out the victory after catching Samoa Joe with the Pepsi Plunge. It was a strong opener for the event that, thankfully, didn't seem to be affected by the alleged incident prior to the match.

Do you think more backstage issues will make their way onto AEW TV? Let us know in the comments section below.