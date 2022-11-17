“Why aren’t people being informed?” - Konnan slams AEW executives for not being transparent regarding the ‘Brawl Out’ incident

WCW legend Konnan has questioned why AEW has not been more transparent with their handling of the "Brawl Out" incident now that the internal investigation is finally over.

CM Punk, The Elite and Ace Steel were all involved in a backstage altercation following the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, which resulted in all parties involved getting suspended and an internal investigation being conducted to see what happened.

After weeks of silence, it seems as if the dust has finally settled on the matter, with the recent announcements that Ace Steel has been released by AEW and The Elite are officially coming back at Full Gear to challenge for the Trios Championships.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite The Elite are OFFICIALLY back and will be wrestling at Full Gear vs Death Triangle for the Trios Titles that they never lost

Speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan pointed out one issue he has with the whole investigation: if the internal investigation has finished, why hasn't anyone been informed?

"If this has already been concluded, where’s the report? What’s the final—who got suspended for how long? Who’s going to work there and who isn’t? What’s going on? Why aren’t people being informed?" said Konnan. [From 2:38 to 2:48]

The former WCW star stated that AEW needs to be more transparent with their fans over things like "Brawl Out" because, in the age of the internet and social media, they can't pretend like it didn't happen.

"It ain’t like—we can’t pretend it didn’t happen, we can’t pretend it’s going to go away and we can’t pretend it’s going to fix itself, so as a responsible company you need to come out and tell us ‘okay, this guy’s suspended two more weeks, this guy’s coming back this week, this guy will never work with us.’ You just can’t leave people hanging," added the WCW legend. [From 2:49 to 3:08]

CM Punk is the only AEW star involved in the incident who still doesn't know what his future holds

"Brawl Out" was one of the biggest talking points of the year so far due to the fact that so many people were involved and affected by what happened, with ramifications still being felt to this day.

While there is still one part of the puzzle that has not been solved at the time of writing, what's going on with CM Punk?

The Bottom Rope 👊 @TMSNXBottomRope



CM Punk returns to MMA broadcasting as his future with



"I've missed the fight, but tonight I'm not gonna do that." CM Punk returns to MMA broadcasting as his future with #AEW us still unknown.

Punk is the only party involved in the incident who has not had his future decided, as the likes of Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all served suspensions. The Elite are officially returning at Full Gear, and Ace Steel has been fired, leaving Punk as the only person whose future is still up in the air.

The former AEW World Champion is currently on the sidelines with an injury, meaning that it will be a while before he reappears in wrestling, regardless. However, the world waits with bated breath to see what happens next for the Straight Edge Superstar.

What do you think will happen to CM Punk? Will he return to AEW or jump ship to make his return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

