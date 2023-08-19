Why has Cash Wheeler been arrested? Everything you need to know: AEW's reaction, All In status, and more

Cash Wheeler, one half of the tag team FTR, should be looking forward to one of the biggest nights of his career at the upcoming Pay Per View All In. Unfortunately, the young wrestler was recently arrested - and released - by the police over the past few days.

Why was Cash Wheeler arrested?

Wheeler was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. According to the police report, it all stemmed from a vehicular incident that involved Cash holding a shotgun from the driver's side window to another driver's face. The arrest warrant was filed on July 28.

Has Cash pled guilty?

No, Wheeler has pled not guilty to the charges. The not-guilty plea was filed on August 3.

How much did the AEW roster know about the Cash Wheeler arrest?

AEW wrestlers found out about the arrest only after the news of the arrest broke out.

Will Cash still be able to perform at All In on August 27?

Yes, Cash's passport has not been impounded. So, technically, Wheeler can still perform at All In.

MJF supported Cash Wheeler

Current AEW champion MJF has come out in support of Wheeler. He posted on his social media the following:

"Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples [sic] privilege is showing. We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most. I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad a**. You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on august 27th. Talk about that ya dweebs,"

AEW announces the next Wheeler appearance

Fans were worried about when Cash will be out and about and when they will be able to see him on AEW programming. Well, AEW has announced that Cash will be a part of the upcoming AEW: Collision programming.

What do you think? Will Wheeler and FTR give us a terrific performance at All In despite the arrest? Tell us in the comments section.

