Why CM Punk must win the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing

AEW's signing of CM Punk late last year was hailed as a huge victory for the promotion. The Best in the World had been absent from professional wrestling since 2015. Over that time, it became fashionable for fans to chant his name in arenas, as though trying to 'conjure' Punk back into the world that made him famous.

Most thought it would never happen. Punk's disdain for WWE management and Vince McMahon has always been on display. In fact, it can be argued that his vitriol against the company is what made him a star, so returning to the worldwide leader in sports entertainment seemed out of the question.

But as an alternative, All Elite Wrestling gave the prodigal son a chance to come home. And it was quite the homecoming.

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat CM Punk making his AEW Debut is undoubtedly the wrestling moment of the year for 2021 CM Punk making his AEW Debut is undoubtedly the wrestling moment of the year for 2021 https://t.co/rsZpPqP3Sc

Punk looks as sharp as ever right now as he heads into his main event showdown with Hangman Page at Double or Nothing on May 29. The match will have it all on the line, with the AEW World Championship and the next chapter in the company's history there for the taking.

CM Punk should be the next man in line to carry the torch for AEW

With all due respect to Hangman Adam Page, his time on top has been somewhat forgettable. While he's been a credible titleholder and is certainly a cornerstone of the company, his reign has fallen flat.

CM Punk, on the other hand, is the biggest name on the roster and still attracts mainstream attention. The ratings for both Dynamite and Rampage have remained steady, but haven't shown much growth. Perhaps a third 'Summer of Punk' is just what the company needs to spruce up those numbers.

It may not have any effect at all, but there's still a better chance of Punk lifting AEW to another level than anyone else right now. He's one of the most respected performers of all time by die-hards and recognizable to casual fans. He serves several purposes as the face of the franchise.

To borrow a phrase, Punk as AEW World Champion is what's 'best for business' and a great marketing opportunity for Tony Khan. By putting his big free agent signing in the top role - as a figurehead for the company in general - he will get the greatest return on his investment.

As for Punk, it's a win-win all around. He has the opportunity to show the world what he can really do if given the ball to run with. It all has to start in Vegas on May 29.

Punk has been patiently waiting in the wings. Now it's time for him to reign over All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think CM Punk will win the AEW World Championship from Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

