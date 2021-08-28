Why is Cody Rhodes not a part of "Being The Elite" currently?

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he is not on Being The Elite because it "has become a spotlight for younger guys and girls."

"Being The Elite" is a popular YouTube show which regularly features AEW stars The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The channel currently has 483K subscribers.

The show debuted in May 2016 and has had over 200 episodes. The videos are of a vlog that follows the activities of The Young Bucks and Omega. Over time, the series became fictional and expanded to feature other wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes.

AEW Executive Cody Rhodes explained his absence from "Being The Elite" with PWInsider:

"I'm never on BTE anymore, BTE has become a spotlight for younger guys and girls and I totally get that, but uh, I have nothing but respect and love for Matt, Nick and Kenny and if you ever hear about any in-fighting or any things of that nature, sure, I'm sure there's arguments and I'm sure there's differences of opinion but we have never gone into a show where we weren't all on the same page, very professional, those guys all put the professional in professional wrestler and uh, you know, we don't spend near as much time together anymore but we have this show with our faces on it and I know we want to make it the best." Cody Rhodes said. (h/t Comic Book)

There had been speculation that Cody was being kept out of Being The Elite due to having heat with The Elite members. No confirmation was ever given to back-up the claim.

When did Cody Rhodes last appear on All Elite Wrestling?

Cody Rhodes' last appearance for All Elite Wrestling was on August 4th, 2021, on AEW Homecoming. Rhodes faced Malakai Black in the main event and lost within five minutes.

Post-match, Rhodes gave a speech and took off one of his wrestling boots, before Black hit him in the back with a crutch. Black then picked up Cody's boot, leaving fans pondering if Cody's career was over.

Cody Rhodes has spoken in the past about when he plans to hang up his boots with Inside The Ropes. Initially, he wanted to retire when he reached 40:

"I hope I change my mind, too, because [my daughter] will be four years old by the time I retire, basically, and I don’t know if that’s good enough. I need her to . . . Like, eight years old, I could have a good match and then I think she could be good with it. But it all depends on if my back holds up." Cody Rhodes said. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

