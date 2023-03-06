Why did fans sing Seth Rollins' theme song at AEW Revolution? Jon Moxley's actions are the answer!

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins may not have physically been at AEW Revolution, but his presence was felt throughout the arena. The Architect of the Shield has a few former tag partners in All Elite, and one of his oldest allies was able to show him some respect in a violent match.

At the pay-per-view, Jon Moxley battled Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. Fans at the Chase Center witnessed the two former world champions brutalize one another for nearly 25 minutes. Like most Moxley matches, it didn't take long to see blood. Chairs, steel chains, and barbwires were used in an attempt to prove which one of these men was truly the best.

Moxley broke out a special trick, though, in an attempt to get one over on the Millennial Cowboy. Near the end of the match, Mox countered a Buckshot Lariat by spiking Adam Page with a Paradigm Shift. Instead of a pin, though, Mox placed Hangman's head on some bricks before driving it into them with a Curb Stomp. Rollins would definitely be proud.

AEW fans react to the Seth Rollins nod at Revolution

This wasn't the only time Jon Moxley has used the Curb Stomp in AEW, but fans were excited about it nonetheless. Twitter lit up with tweets highlighting the moment.

What made it special, though, was the crowd at the Chase Center who began singing Seth Rollins' theme after the stomp. A song so infectious, it's spread to a rival company.

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj MOXLEY HIT A CURB STOMP ON THE BRICK AND THE CROWD STARTED SINGING ROLLINS’ THEME



OMG MOXLEY HIT A CURB STOMP ON THE BRICK AND THE CROWD STARTED SINGING ROLLINS’ THEMEOMG https://t.co/NAPn1MBjvP

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The fans started singing Seth Rollins’ entrance music after Mox hit the curb stomp!!! #AEWRevolution The fans started singing Seth Rollins’ entrance music after Mox hit the curb stomp!!! #AEWRevolution

Ruth Soledad @ForeverRuth13 #AEWRevolution Was that a Seth Rollins shout out? Jon Moxley with the curb stomp on hangman #aew Was that a Seth Rollins shout out? Jon Moxley with the curb stomp on hangman #aew #AEWRevolution

pau @316REIGNS HE DID THAT CURB STOMP FOR SETH HE DID THAT CURB STOMP FOR SETH

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#aew #AEWRevolution #sethrollins CURB STOMP BY JON MOXLEY! No one does it better! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 CURB STOMP BY JON MOXLEY! No one does it better! 🤣🤣🤣🤣#aew #AEWRevolution #sethrollins

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



#AEWRevolution Seth Rollins at home watching Jon Moxley hit the curb stomp Seth Rollins at home watching Jon Moxley hit the curb stomp #AEWRevolution https://t.co/21kwujxuav

Unfortunately, for Jon Moxley, that Curb Stomp onto the bricks wasn't enough to put his opponent down. Maybe he should call up Seth Rollins for a few pointers.

Despite an incredible and gutsy performance by Mox, he ultimately fell to Hangman Page in the end.

With arguably the greatest AEW World Champion out by his feet, what's next for Hangman? Let us know in the comments section below.

