Why was Jeff Hardy suspended by AEW?

Jeff Hardy has had one of the most storied and eventful careers a professional wrestler could have. While he has had some of the highest of highs, many of his lows have been crushing and consequential.

Hardy's problem with alcohol is well-documented, having gotten into trouble for it during his WWE days. Those demons resurfaced earlier this year as he was caught driving under the influence back in June. The police arrested him under those charges, as well as those of driving while a license was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driver’s license.

The Charismatic Enigma was released on bail, but was then suspended from work by boss Tony Khan. The AEW President and CEO published a statement condemning his behavior and stated that he would not be performing for them until the successful completion of his treatment.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." [H/T WrestlingInc]

We wish the former Brother Nero the best in his rehab. Everyone wants to see him return to the ring and do what he loves, which is entertaining his fans.

Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on Jeff Hardy's situation

Jeff Hardy's brother Matt Hardy is arguably the one most affected by the sad situation. The two have been inseparable since their early wrestling days. The latter stated just as much, revealing that he would love nothing more than wrestling alongside his brother for a long time.

"Yes, I would like to go out as The Hardy Boyz. That's kinda how we came in, and I think we would like to go out on that note. We would like to do everything that we can in AEW together, obviously. It was really interesting for me. Once again, very frustrating, starting in COVID was frustrating. Once Jeff and I started to really started to get our feet underneath us as the Hardy Boyz, things happened, which was very frustrating." [H/T WrestleZone]

We await Jeff Hardy's return to wrestling once he is fully recovered. The Hardy Boyz have a lot more to offer, and their reunion will be a major boost for the AEW product.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes