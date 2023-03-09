Why did popular title on AEW get a massive makeover?

AEW keeps upgrading each week on Dynamite. From multiple talent debuts to epic clashes, the flagship show is a treat to watch. Tony Khan constantly chips in to provide vital information about the company's future, which was the case this Wednesday.

Tony Khan announced a level-up for the All-Atlantic Championship on tonight's Dynamite. It will now be renamed the AEW International Championship. Long-standing champion Orange Cassidy will face Jeff Jarrett next Wednesday, which will be the final as an All-Atlantic Title match.

The showdown honors the release of the movie Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Following the bout, the championship will be rebranded. The post for the inaugural International Champion will be at stake. Established on June 8, 2022, the All-Atlantic Championship wasn't true to its name. It had no particular focus on the Atlantic Ocean or the countries surrounding it.

Instead, it was meant for fans from around the world. Reigning champion Orange Cassidy mostly defended his title in the Canadian region. His upcoming fight against Jarrett will also be in Winnipeg.

The International Championship has a nice ring to it. The title is more accurate in its definition than the previous version. Moreover, the word 'International' boosts its credibility significantly.

A brief history of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

The inaugural All-Atlantic Champion was crowned in a Four-Way Match at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. PAC, Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors fought for gold. The bout ended with PAC making Connors submit.

At 35, PAC became the youngest holder of the championship. He laid the tradition of defending the gold around the world in other promotions, including All Elite Wrestling. His reign of 108 days was cut short by Orange Cassidy on the October 12, 2022, episode of Dynamite in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As of this writing, Cassidy has held the title for over 148 days. On January 18, 2023, he secured his 10th title defense with a victory over Jay Lethal and became the male singles champion with the most title defenses.

