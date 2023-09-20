Why did Randy Orton call an AEW star "a f**king weirdo?" The former WWE Champion explains

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has crossed paths with a lot of people during his 21 years on TV, but what made him have a problem with a current AEW star when they first met?

The AEW star in question is Jon Moxley, a man who crossed paths with The Viper on multiple occasions during his seven years on WWE's main roster, especially during Orton's time as part of The Authority.

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in March 2022, Orton admitted that he didn't like his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle when they first met, but warmed up to him once he knew him better. This was also a problem that Randy had with Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose.

“I had the same problem with Dean Ambrose, and if you know Dean at all, he’s a different kind of cat. It took a couple of years but then you finally realise ‘oh okay I get it, he’s just a f**king weirdo,’ so am I, so is everybody else. So you know, I try to be less of a judgmental p***k these days.” [24:58-25:18]

Randy Orton was once linked with a move to AEW

It's hard to imagine Randy Orton wrestling anywhere other than WWE, but back in 2019, things could have gone very differently as The Viper was linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling.

Around the same time period where AEW was formed, Orton was in the middle of trying to sort out a new contract with WWE as his deal at the time was coming to an end. Because of this, Randy constantly teased that he was going to jump ship, even going as far as to tag the likes of Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho in social media posts.

Dave Meltzer eventually stated on Wrestling Observer Radio in December 2019 that the reason Orton never joined AEW was the amount of money that was offered to him was too low, which eventually led to him re-signing with WWE.

