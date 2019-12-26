WWE Rumors: Real reason why Randy Orton rejected AEW offer

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Randy Orton

Randy Orton constantly teased a move to All Elite Wrestling this year as his contract with WWE was set to expire soon. However, he did a U-turn and signed a new long term contract with WWE itself.

Wrestling Observer Radio now have a scoop on why Orton decided to reject the offer from All Elite Wrestling. They claim that the money offered by AEW was not good enough and thus the Viper decided to stick with WWE for the next 5 years.

The speculation is that AEW offered him a lot less than what they were paying Chirs Jericho. The Viper believed that he was worth the same or a lot more and as he was not getting it, he decided to stay put at WWE.

Randy Orton teases AEW move

Orton teased a move to AEW before signing a new deal with WWE by posting the following photo:

He used the caption “tick tock tick tock” and tagged The Revival, Elias, Luke Harper, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Riddick Moss.

When did Orton sign a new deal?

Randy Orton's new deal was reported by PWinsider just before it was announced on WWE Backstage. The Viper and WWE made it official on November 5th, 2019.

Orton tweeted: “The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO. just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE. Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years”

The 39-year-old is now set to remain in WWE until 2024 and there is a good chance of him retiring with the company. He has been with them since his early 20s and is very likely to remain faithful.

There is a good chance that he was never looking to move to All Elite Wrestling and only used them to get a better deal at WWE.