At AEW Revolution 2023, WWE legend Shawn Michaels was honored once again by a popular superstar. An inspiration for generations to come, this isn't the first time a tribute has been sent to The Heartbreak Kid by a popular AEW babyface.

Tonight on the Revolution pay-per-view, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry fought Christian Cage in a Final Burial match. Similar to a Casket Match, the bout ended with Perry using a shovel to put Cage in a Snare Trap submission before dragging him to the casket. It was an epic showdown.

The audience gathered in the Chase Center also noticed AEW star 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry sporting the attire of Shawn Michaels. Twitter speculated that the WWE legend's signature jeans and boots to be from SummerSlam 2002. HBK defeated Triple H in an unsanctioned Street Fight at that event.

Jack Perry's attire, which resembled the hardcore Street Fight version of Shawn Michaels, must have given him a psychological edge over his opponent. After all, the Final Burial Match at AEW Revolution 2023 was typically a street fight too. Shovels, steel chairs and other deadly weapons were used for maximum damage.

AEW Revolution 2023: 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry paid homage to Shawn Michaels at Full Gear 2022

An adept strategist, Revolution wasn't the first time Jack Perry used a tactic to hinder his rival's morale. He was seen sporting Michaels-inspired gear at the Full Gear pay-per-view last year during his Steel Cage Match against Luchasaurus.

According to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Luchasaurus held a fondness for Hell in a Cell Match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. The match took place at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997. He thought it would be a great idea to dish out a defeat to his opponent by wearing the tights similar to HBK.

In the Full Gear post-media scrum, The Jungle Boy disclosed the reasons for his actions:-

"Luchasaurus has told me a number of times that's his favorite match from when he was a kid," Jungle Boy stated. "So I figured what a good way to stick it to him and wear the tights and kick his a**." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jack Perry's win over Christian Cage at AEW Revolution 2023 was commendable. The same cannot be said for Killswitch as he is being trolled for getting buried. More on that here.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes