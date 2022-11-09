Will AEW Fight Forever be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Official sources have recently revealed that AEW Fight Forever will not be available via subscriptions like the Xbox Game Pass.

All Elite Wrestling's first console video game is gradually becoming one of the most anticipated games in the wrestling business. The company has been working on it for many years.

Fans are quite eager about what to expect, especially knowing that the company's EVP, Kenny Omega, is a devoted gamer with his own Twitch channel.

Recently, subscriptions to games have been gaining popularity as they allow people to access products that are out of their budget for the purchase. As Fight Forever nears its rumored release date, fans have been questioning whether the game will also be available on Game Pass.

However, the All Elite Wrestling Games official Twitter handle has shed light on the matter recently by confirming that no such plans are currently being considered.

"This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services. AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today at: https://aew.thqnordic.com"

You can check out the full tweet here:

The release date for AEW Fight Forever is rumored to be in 2023

While there has been no official confirmation on the release date for the game, fans have noticed a tweet by PlayStation Game Size that seemingly revealed the coveted information.

According to the tweet, the highly anticipated game is scheduled to be released in February 2023.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize THQ Nordic Games Date on PSN DB :



🟦 AEW: Fight Forever : Feb 2023



🟥 Alone in the Dark : Feb 2023



🟩 Wreckreation : March 2023



🟨 Huge Chance For Place-Holder



THQ Nordic Games Date on PSN DB :

🟦 AEW: Fight Forever : Feb 2023

🟥 Alone in the Dark : Feb 2023

🟩 Wreckreation : March 2023

🟨 Huge Chance For Place-Holder

Fans are already riled up with excitement for the game, as was evident by their reaction on the April 22 show this year. On that day, Tony Khan revealed the name of the game, as well as requested to chant wrestler names to record it.

It remains to be seen how the game will be received by fans in the future.

Are you excited to play the first official All Elite Wrestling Game? Sound off in the comments below!

