Will we ever see Brock Lesnar in AEW?

According to several online reports, Brock Lesnar is currently not under contract to WWE and is free to do basically whatever he wants to do.

Lesnar, always an astute businessman, used his talent and one-of-a-kind star power to pretty much control his destiny. While he has a dedicated loyalty to the WWE franchise, he's also not immune to money and taking the right deal at the right time.

Could Tony Khan come up with a lucrative enough deal to woo Lesnar to make appearances in AEW?

If reports are to be believed, The Beast Incarnate is free to go wherever he wants at this point in his career.

While it's hard to imagine him performing as anything but a WWE superstar, strange things have happened in the world of wrestling lately.

Seeing major names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole in AEW at least offers speculation that Lesnar could appear in AEW as well. Almost seems like the 'little t-shirt company' has made anything seem possible at this point.

While Lesnar's contract status may be confirmed or kayfabe, we know he can use the opportunity to join AEW as a leverage point

Signing Brock Lesnar will be the biggest coup in the history of AEW.

With all due respect to legends like Punk and Danielson, Lesnar is at a level of superstardom that supersedes them both. He'd be the ultimate piece of the puzzle in Tony Khan's goal of ruling the game of the pro-wrestling.

It's surely a long shot and highly doubtful that Brock would make that type of jump. He seems comfortable in his relationship with WWE, so it's doubtful that he'd ever leave the company.

Having said that, if he's truly in a position to negotiate a new contract, it'd be foolish for Lesnar to NOT explore the possibility of a switch to AEW. Because Khan and the company are handing out big-money deals, a free agent like Brock Lesnar has an opportunity to make a mint.

While it's doubtful that we may ever see Brock in AEW, if they were ever able to sign him away from WWE, he'd be a Beast of a Bounty for AEW.

