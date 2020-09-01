Brock Lesnar technically a "free agent" - but not expected to wrestle elsewhere [Exclusive]

Yesterday, the WWE Universe - and wrestling world overall - was shaken up with a report breaking from PWInsider that Brock Lesnar was now a "free agent" after his contract with the company had now expired, following on from The Beast Incarnate's merchandise disappearing from the WWE Shop.

"Former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his most recent deal with World Wrestling Entertainment has expired without the two sides locking in a new contract."

Well, following on from this, Sportskeeda can also clarify the reports that Lesnar is indeed a free agent, and add some details on to the end. After reaching out to sources within WWE, it's been clarified that Lesnar is no longer under contract, with one intimating that the former Universal Champion is not expected to sign anywhere else in the professional wrestling world.

For what it’s worth, and this has been reported by many others now but it never hurts to add to it, I’ve been told from a source within WWE that Brock Lesnar is indeed a free agent - but the belief is it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see him in any other wrestling promotion. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 1, 2020

Brock Lesnar becomes a "free agent"

PWInsider reported first that Lesnar had become a free agent, while Dave Meltzer added more details to this - stating that it isn't unusual for Lesnar to take his time to negotiate contracts with WWE.

A lot has been made of the tag "free agent" and, while I'm told that technically is the correct term as he's no longer under contract, the overall viewpoint from WWE isn't that of a "free agent" and that Brock Lesnar is expected to return to the company in the future.

I was also told “free agent” is technically the correct term but not how it’s seen at all.



Purely on a personal note, I believe he’ll at least utilise his position for leverage because he’s Brock Lesnar - arguably one of THE smartest men in the wrestling business at negotiating. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 1, 2020

That being said, while WWE expects Lesnar not to go elsewhere and with the former WWE Champion showing loyalty in the past - however unlikely a move would be - the reality of the situation is that Brock Lesnar is not currently under contract with WWE, so it's worth noting that he would indeed be free to negotiate with other companies if The Beast Incarnate so chose to.

With the wrestling world may be more populated than ever in terms of major promotions - whether it just be for leverage or if there is an actual possibility of signing the WWE and UFC legend, this is a situation Sportskeeda will certainly be keeping an eye on.