Will Ospreay to turn heel and join a major faction? 3 directions for the former champion after AEW Double or Nothing setback

AEW just presented its seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and the wrestling world is still reeling from the various happenings. Will Ospreay was on a mission to become AEW World Champion, but was dealt a major setback in Arizona. Now the multi-time champion is ready to bounce back.

The Commonwealth Kingpin headlined All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view with Adam Page. The 37-minute finals of The Owen Hart Cup Tournament saw Hangman get the win to earn a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship on July 12 at All In: Texas. With Ospreay preparing to reboot his chase to the top, here are three potential directions for the 32-year-old:

#1. Will Ospreay turns heel and joins The Don Callis Family

Will Ospreay not only has a storied past with the individual members of The Don Callis Family, he was also a member of the heel faction.

After Callis turned on Kenny Omega to align with Konosuke Takeshita in May 2023, he recruited Ospreay, Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ospreay's longtime friend and rival: Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay left the group just over one year later while International Champion.

Ospreay and Fletcher found major success as United Empire members in the past, and the international grapplers could reunite under The Don Callis Family. One potential scenario could see a bitter Ospreay return as a heel, then gain momentum, thanks to Callis, towards the World Championship. Callis would likely welcome Ospreay back with open arms, especially if focused on the top title.

#2. Will Ospreay goes after The Death Riders as a member of Team AEW

The Death Riders have dominated AEW for months, but fans and babyfaces in the locker room are growing tired of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir. Top All Elite stars have linked up to battle the disrespectful heels, and Will Ospreay could be the perfect addition to finish them.

Tony Khan could also book the first-ever Ospreay vs. Moxley singles match in the All Elite ring. The multi-time champions battled at NJPW Windy City Riot in April 2022, with the former Dean Ambrose getting the win in just over 21 minutes. Ospreay has defeated Castagnoli twice, but never wrestled Yuta. He also has one AEW win over PAC, and a time limit draw with the injured star for RevPro in 2019.

#3. Tony Khan adds Will Ospreay to the potential Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match

AEW has done a slow build to Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada V. The highly-anticipated match will be the first one-on-one encounter between the veteran grapplers inside an AEW ring. Omega is the current International Champion, and Okada currently holds the Continental Championship. Will Ospreay has a storied past with both men.

The Aerial Assassin may have missed out on a World Championship match at All In, but one potential scenario would see Ospreay join Omega and Okada in their match, rumored for Arlington on July 12.

This would save the fifth Omega vs. Okada singles match for a later date, and would create an interesting situation with the Continental Championship and the International Championship, depending on whether Kenny and Kazuchika enter Texas with their titles.

